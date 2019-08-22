On his 2001 track, “Heart of the City,” hip hop impresario Jay-Z offers this lament: “First the Fat Boys break up, now every day I wake up, Somebody got a problem with Hov.” (“Hov” is pronounced “hove,” like “wove”). But, lest we begin to feel sorry for the self-anointed “greatest rapper alive,” he quickly flips the script. It turns out that this would-be dirge is actually an exultation regarding the envy that engulfs his fellow rappers who, understandably, are bent because they don’t sell as many records as Jay does. Thus, they make less money, experience less fame, have fewer sexual conquests, etc., etc. In short, Jay is crying — tears of joy all the way to the proverbial (and literal) bank.
I think about that song as I ponder the controversy in which the billionaire artist is embroiled — namely the partnership he recently struck with the NFL. This deal is only tangentially related to the erstwhile Shawn Carter’s lyrical prowess; rather, it bespeaks the lucrative rewards of being a shrewd businessman. (Some pronounce “shrewd businessman” like “crass opportunist.”)
This story is hotter than the current “chicken war” between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, but in case you have been vacationing on Uranus (without sufficient Wi-Fi), I’ll offer the skinny. Three years ago, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling in protest while the national anthem was played before games. He vowed to continue to do so to bring attention to racial injustice and police brutality. That simple, nonviolent action cost him his job — and perhaps his career. (Periodically, there are rumors that certain teams are interested in signing him.) Hova was one of scores of high-profile entertainers who unabashedly expressed support for Kaepernick. The “CEO of the R-O-C” has even rocked a special edition Kaepernick football jersey.
What a difference a year makes. Last week, Jay-Z, via his Roc Nation enterprise, inked an agreement with the NFL that is designed to “enhance live game experiences and amplify the league’s social justice efforts.” (Apparently, we’ll learn the specifics at a later time.) This is a stark reversal from 2018, when Jay (in solidarity with Kaepernick) rapped, “Undefeated with the cane, too. I said no to the Super Bowl, you need me, I don’t need you.” In any case, the announcement has left many people wondering whether the deal is about “greed” rather than “need,” especially since Kaepernick has signaled his disapproval personally and via his lead attorney, Mark Geragos.
My view is that Jay is doing what he has always done — expanding his brand and maximizing his bank account. Despite several of his monikers, “Jay-Hova” is not a man of God, so we should not look to him for moral guidance. Indeed, he is much more interested in making a profit than being a prophet. That bothers me in the sense that, as a minister, I am concerned about the near-religious zeal with which he pursues ostentatious wealth — and the impact that mindset has on his legions of young fans. Still, in the end, that pursuit merely makes him an “ordinary” American. (Though, clearly, he is much more successful at doing so than all but a few of his fellow citizens will ever be.)
Further, Jay-Z is technically correct when he says that Kaep’s protest was not about him getting another quarterback job in the NFL. Of course, he knows full well that those of us who have boycotted the NFL on behalf of Kaep have done so — in large measure — because he has been blackballed. I still cannot get over the fact that players are welcomed back into the NFL after having committed egregious crimes, but team owners shun this highly-intelligent, squeaky-clean, morally sound young man. (Perhaps that will change now that President Trump has offered tepid support for Kaep.)
Years ago, Jay-Z informed us (via a rap song) that he’s “not a rapper.” Later, he boldly proclaimed, “I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, man!” That’s fine. I’m just hopeful that he uses his seat at the table to “raise the status quo up,” as he once promised to do.
Larry Smith is a community leader. Contact him at larry@leaf-llc.com.
