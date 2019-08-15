So much is going on in our world today. In this week’s edition of the Recorder, there’s an article about youth suicide and another about KKK recruiting in Bloomington. That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to issues happening in this country.
However, another article focuses on a group of people who have already lived through many of today’s problems and could provide guidance in helping us solve them if we’d only listen: senior citizens.
Aug. 21 is National Senior Citizens Day. Much like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, it’s a day set aside to honor those who have come before us. They’ve been there and done that and lived to tell about it.
I’ve always had an affinity for older adults. I think part of it is I was raised around my elders. My mother’s stepmother raised her, and I spent most of my childhood either living with Grandma Mary or was over her house practically every day. It’s pretty easy to do when you live on one big plot of land and your house is behind hers. And, no this wasn’t the country; it was within city limits. I have fond memories of summers spent sitting on the porch talking to Grandma Mary or just watching the cars go by. We spent winters watching a floor-model TV while reclining in La-Z-Boy chairs. I also had the run of the house and could eat (usually junk) or drink (usually pop) whatever I pleased. To my young mind, this was living.
Later when I moved to Cincinnati, I befriended Ms. Clara, a white lady who I assumed was in her 70s. I pretty much picked up where I left off with Grandma Mary, sitting in a rocking chair on the porch or watching TV in the living room. Unlike Grandma Mary, Ms. Clara drove, and occasionally she would take me with her on short trips to the grocery store where she would always grab an eight-pack of single Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Sometimes she’d give me one.
Grandma Mary’s preferred candy was Brach’s. The kind you’d find in the Brach’s bin at the grocery store. She had different types in separate jars — cinnamon, candy corn, butterscotch and the white peppermints as well as the red and white peppermints.
Other older adults who’ve influenced my life growing up include my grandmothers Fern and Estella and uncles Charlie and Andy. Today, I’m inspired by a group of ladies I belly dance with. These ladies will run rings around some 20-somethings — especially my instructor, Judy Hanna. Many of these ladies are well into their 60s and 70s, and they dance like no one is watching. If you’ve had the pleasure of seeing them at Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration or the Indiana State Fair, you know what I’m talking about.
I’ve learned that we — as individuals and society — should pause to appreciate the wisdom “old” people can share. If we listened to these stories more, we would realize we have people among us who can bring history to life because they actually lived it. They can tell us the good, bad and ugly so we can improve our lives today and in the future.
One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned through my relationship with older adults is to appreciate aging. Growing old is a blessing not a curse. Everyone doesn’t grow old, so those who are fortunate enough to should embrace it and enjoy it. Recently, I found myself thinking about getting a La-Z-Boy one day and reclining with a blanket over my legs. Growing old definitely has its privileges.
