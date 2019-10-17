In a span of three days, the Black residents of Indianapolis have an opportunity to have their voices heard in a way that I don’t think I’ve ever seen before.
We realize apathy isn’t always the reason why people aren’t involved. For many of us, we live busy lives, and sometimes events just don’t fit into our schedules. That’s why I’m so excited at the flurry of activity. Hopefully, at least one event will fit into your schedule.
This weekend there will be two opportunities to share your thoughts with local leaders. At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, the Recorder, the African American Coalition of Indianapolis (AACI) and the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will host “Establishing a Black Agenda” at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2624 E. 24th St. This is a must-attend event for those who say we need to create a Black agenda so politicians can address the issues that are important to the Black community — not the ones they think are important. What should be on the Black agenda? That’s what we want you to tell us. This is a grassroots effort if there ever was one. And, participants shouldn’t just be of a certain age. We need everyone from baby boomers to millennials involved. Those different perspectives are valid, valued and needed. One group may see issues another doesn’t, and we may find we share many of the same concerns, no matter the age.
If you can’t make that forum, you’ll have another opportunity the very next day. The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis will host “Indy Black Agenda Community Forum” at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Julia Carson Government Center, 300 E. Fall Creek Parkway Drive North. Again, if you’re one of the ones who says we need a Black agenda, you need to be at one of these meetings.
The beauty of these forums is that we’re not just going to sit on the topics you’ve discussed and deemed important. No, the issues and concerns raised at these gatherings will be used to inform questions and discussion at a mayoral debate at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Arsenal Technical High School, 1500 E. Michigan St. The Recorder, AACI and Radio One are teaming up to host the debate between current Mayor Joe Hogsett and his Republican challenger Sen. Jim Merritt. This debate should be really interesting since both candidates recognize the need to represent the African American community, but both have different ideas of how to do that. To the surprise of many, Merritt created his own Black agenda while Hogsett decided he doesn’t need a policy to specifically address Black residents because his policies will help all Indianapolis residents.
Also, on Oct. 21, Hogsett will participate in a community forum held by the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis and Baptist Ministerial Alliance. The forum will be noon at Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St. Merritt participated in a similar forum on Oct. 15, which is where he unveiled his Black agenda.
Nov. 5 is Election Day. Several organizations are coming together to make sure you have an opportunity to be heard and pick the candidate you think will best represent you. Don’t miss out and then complain on Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.