While we are waiting for Marion County to reopen on May 15, let’s take a moment to think about the primary which will be conducted on June 2. Our primary was moved to June due to the quarantine. If you are a registered voter, and I highly encourage everyone who is eligible to register and vote, you can request an absentee ballot and vote by mail. The dangers of the coronavirus have not abated despite most of our country being opened up. Voting is a civic duty and a privilege that must be exercised each and every time there is an election being conducted.
According to the Oxford dictionary, a primary is “(in the U.S.) a preliminary election to appoint delegates to a party conference or to select the candidates for a principal, especially presidential, election.” During the primary a voter will select a ballot based upon their party affiliation. Democrats and Republicans will have a different slate or set of people on the ballot. The primary will determine who will be on the ballot in the fall. Often the major focus is placed on the presidential contest. The president is important, however, there are other elected officials that we must also pay close attention to. On this year’s ballot we as citizens will cast our ballot for governor, U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives, judges, county and township positions as well as convention delegates. As citizens in a representative democracy, we must be vigilant on who we are choosing to represent us. And that means all the representatives. We cannot in all good conscience ignore certain races because we believe they don’t warrant our time and attention. Reach out to your family and friends. Encourage them to register, request an absentee ballot and then mail the ballot in.
In our state we have a wonderfully robust website, indianavoters.in.gov, that serves as a voter portal where we are able to access a great deal of information regarding the upcoming election. When you visit that site, you are able to determine your registration status, request an absentee ballot, check your ballot and determine your polling location among other things.
When you enter your name, birth date and county, you can determine your voting status (whether you are registered or not) and who appears on your ballot. Even if you vote during each election it’s important to check your registration status due to voter suppression all over the country. On this page you can access forms to register and request a ballot.
Myla Eldridge, the Marion County clerk, spoke to the Indianapolis branch of the NAACP recently. During that presentation she shared information regarding early voting and vote centers. Several times during the presentation (conducted via Zoom) she encouraged us to utilize absentee voting to assure our safety. The deadline for submitting your application for absentee voting is May 21. You can mail the form to 3737 E. Washington St. Indianapolis, 46201, email it to elections@indy.gov or fax the form to 317-327-4815.
There’s no time like the present to take an active interest in the welfare of your country. Exercise your hard fought right to vote. Take advantage of absentee voting so that you and the poll workers can remain safe.
I also believe that this is a great time to push mail-in voting across the board on a permanent basis. This will break down many of the voting barriers that we have in our state. Colorado has been using mail-in voting for the last six years. Seven years ago, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed universal vote-by-mail into law. According to Hickenlooper voting is safer, easier and voter turnout has increased in every age group and community. Push your Indiana state representatives, senators and the governor to adopt vote by mail.
Use your voice, #RockTheVote!
Nichelle M. Hayes is a native of Indianapolis. She is an information professional, a genealogist, civic leader and a lifelong learner.
