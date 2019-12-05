I entered my first writing contest when I was in middle school. (As hard as it is to believe, my essay was even more poorly written than many of the columns that I produce as an adult.) The topic of my treatise was the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which was the seminal “nonviolent direct action” that began 64 years ago this week in Alabama’s capital city. On Dec. 1, 1955, the now legendary Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man while she was riding on a city bus. (The law at the time required African Americans — regardless of age, gender, disability, etc. — to yield to white passengers.) This past Sunday, veterans of the boycott joined government officials in unveiling a statue of the late Mrs. Parks.
The new statue stands as a sentinel in Montgomery Plaza at the Court Street Fountain. According to AL.com, the statue is a mere 30 feet from where Parks is believed to have boarded the bus that would become an enduring symbol of the African American struggle for equality. I would note that Montgomery is still referred to as “the Cradle of the Confederacy” due to its convening role in creating the Confederate States of America, as well as its dubious distinction of being the city in which Mississippi’s Jefferson Davis was sworn in as president of the seceding states. (Breathtakingly, most whites who live in these states believe that Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest of policy brutality borders on treason, whereas their ancestors who took up arms against the United States acted “honorably.” But I digress.)
On June 5, 1956, a federal court in Montgomery ruled that the city’s segregated bus system violated the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed and ordered Montgomery to vacate its longstanding law regarding segregated buses. Consequently, the Montgomery Bus Boycott ended after 381 days. (Initially, Black leaders had planned to boycott for just one day, in large part due to the fact that African Americans heavily relied on public buses to get to work.)
In view of this anniversary, I must pose a few inconvenient questions: Was the boycotters’ victory ethereal (or even pyrrhic)? In other words, have conditions genuinely changed — for the better — in Montgomery (and, by extension, the rest of America)? Did the boycott do little more than turn Dr. King and Mrs. Parks into cultural icons? Should Black folks be content with the formal dismantling of de jure segregation?
Please note that I’m not at all suggesting that no positive change has occurred vis-à-vis Black folks since 1956; I’m asking whether forcing the buses to integrate (as well as the passing of subsequent laws) ushered in a period of transformative political and socioeconomic equality. One of the reasons that I must ask the question is that it took six decades after the boycott for Montgomery to elect its first Black mayor, Steven Reed. This is despite the fact that Montgomery has long been a majority Black city. (Note that Reed was elected 100 years after Montgomery became incorporated.)
U.S. News and World Report ranks Alabama 49th overall in its annual compendium of information regarding the “state” (i.e., condition) of each state. (Incidentally, Alabama is one place ahead of the aforementioned Mississippi, which is 48th overall). Alabama is ranked at or near the bottom in virtually every economic and social indicator. (For example, it is the home of America’s most violent prison system — by far.) And as bad as conditions are for the overwhelming majority of its residents, Black residents generally are even worse off than their white counterparts.
Shortly before Dr. King was executed, he began to realize that voting rights — while critically important — were far from sufficient to achieving racial equality. Thus, he and his team of advisors began planning a “Poor People’s Campaign.” I would point out that the conspiracy theorist in me uncompromisingly believes that King’s increasing focus on class is the primary factor that led to his execution. (And, yes, I mean “execution,” not “assassination.”) Why? If poor Blacks and poor whites can find common ground over the long term, the entire American system would be under assault.
Finally, I would be remiss if I failed to note that Sen. Kamala Harris recently exited the presidential race. Despite having been an early frontrunner, she lacked the financial support that is indispensable to presidential campaigns. She also lacked voting support from Blacks, including Black women. (Much the same is true for Sen. Cory Booker.) The point is that current and future Black politicians are going to be increasingly scrutinized by Black voters. Being a candidate of color, while still novel in some quarters, does not garner automatic support from voters of color — despite longstanding lies to the contrary. Supporting a political candidate is an investment. As with all investments, there needs to be a strong chance of a good return. I pray that Mayor Reed and his Black counterparts take that admonition to heart.
Larry Smith is a community leader. Contact him at larry@leaf-llc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.