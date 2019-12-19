“Just don’t make it sexist, dad.” Such was my 14-year old daughter’s admonition when I shared with her that I was writing a column about Megan Thee Stallion, who is also known as “Meg Thee Stallion” and “Tina Snow.” (Note: “Thee” is pronounced “The.”) For the uninitiated, Megan Thee Stallion (née Megan Pete) has been burning up the hip-hop charts since she dropped her debut album, “Tina Snow,” approximately 18 months ago. (She had limited releases — with some fanfare and success — prior to then.) Ms. Pete followed up “Tina Snow” with the feature-length “Fever,” which debuted in May. She is one of today’s most popular rappers, female or male.
The descriptive moniker “Stallion” is a nod to the 24-year old’s physical stature. The 5’10” Pete literally and figuratively stands head and shoulders above most of her competitors. The first woman to be signed to 300 Entertainment’s stable of artists, the multi-talented Pete is also a singer, songwriter and actress. (300 Entertainment is the second label she has signed with.)
Appropriately, Megan Thee Stallion was born and reared in the horse-loving state of Texas (primarily in the Houston area). Pete’s mother, Holly Thomas, is a former rapper who performed under the name “Holly-Wood.” Thomas would bring the young Pete with her to recording sessions when she was a child, so Pete literally grew up in the studio.
While Pete stands out due to her height and beauty, she has gained notoriety both for the delivery (aka “flow”) and the content of her lyrics. (She is explicitly proud of the explicit nature thereof.) Pete impressed her mother when she started writing and rapping as a teenager. However, Thomas was not comfortable with the sexual content of her daughter’s songs. Thus, she would not allow Pete to pursue a professional music career until she was 21. Nonetheless, Pete’s stardom began when she was a teenager. (A video of her rap-dueling with male artists went viral in 2013.) Importantly, Pete is a very proficient “free-style” rapper; her Instagram page features several impressive lyrical creations.
Somewhat ironically, I have become more interested in hip-hop culture — including its music — than I was in my 20s and 30s. While I was reared, in part, on a steady diet of legendary rappers like Run-DMC and LL Cool J, my interest waned once violent and sexually explicit lyrics gained dominance in the genre. (That’s a story for another time.)
Though I was never on board with, for example, C. Delores Tucker literally steamrolling CDs, I was (and remain) concerned about the misogyny that still pervades much rap music. Further, the willingness of some female rappers to “spit” certain lyrics has often perplexed me. To be clear, I am a staunch free speech advocate; I also believe in artists’ “agency” in expressing her- or himself. However, much like I am not fully convinced by female sex workers who proclaim the “power” of choosing to sell their bodies, I remain skeptical of female rappers who argue that using such lyrical imagery empowers them. (Making a great deal of money and becoming famous are not tantamount to having power; in fact, many people have become imprisoned in cells of their own making.)
My daughter is a budding “womanist” who is completely comfortable sharing her perspective with me — regardless of whether I want to hear it. Her knowledge of my perspective is why she was concerned that I would be unfairly critical of Pete’s lyrics and onstage persona. Specifically, she was concerned that — to the extent that I would offer a critical view of Pete’s sexually explicit lyrics — I would give male rappers a “pass” for engaging in the same behavior. Of course, my perspective remains the same regardless of the rapper’s gender. (I’m interested to know whether, after reading this column, I will have assuaged her opprobrium.)
Pete comes off as mature beyond her years. For example, she is quite aware of fame’s ephemeral nature. Thus, she is very clear that continuing her postsecondary education is a major priority. She began her college career at Prairie View A&M University. Her success led her to take a break from school. However, she is now enrolled in Texas Southern University, where she is a third-year student. (Both schools are HBCUs.) Pete’s refusal to drop out of college adds to the appeal that she has for many young people — of whatever gender.
This Stallion has run fast in a very short time; what remains to be seen is how “far” she can run. The music business — and music fans — are notoriously fickle. Still, I suspect that Ms. Pete’s fantastic journey is just beginning.
Larry Smith is a community leader. Contact him at larry@leaf-llc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.