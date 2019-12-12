I do not pay attention to beauty pageants. I remember watching them on occasion as a kid, but that was back in the dark ages, you know when you had to watch what your parents watched and there weren’t a million channels or subscription services.
I remember seeing a few Black women — usually of the lighter skin variety — among the contestants. And, I definitely remember the fervor when Vanessa Williams won Miss America in 1983 and would reign the following year. The celebration was short-lived, however, as Williams stepped down amid scandal: Penthouse magazine published unauthorized nude photos of her. It all seems laughably tame now compared to the scandals of today, but this was no joke in 1983. First runner up Suzette Charles, also a light-skinned Black woman, replaced Williams, who later recovered and went on to have an illustrious career, as queen.
I’m definitely not anti-beauty pageant, but it’s just not my thing. When I learned Zozibini Tunzi, a Black woman, was recently named Miss Universe, I couldn’t help but feel good for her and Black women. To top it off, Tunzi joins three other beauty pageant queens who are Black. And the wins don’t stop there. Tunzi sports natural hair, Miss America Nia Franklin is dark-skinned, and Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris, at times, sports a huge Angela Davis-esque afro. The three are joined by Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. Talk about Black girl magic. Throw up a huge W ‘cause we are winning!
The fact that women who aren’t racially ambiguous were chosen is a feat within itself. Add to that some of the women sport their hair in it’s natural texture and their crowning is even more gratifying. I could write a whole column (or several) on Black women and our hair, but I digress.
That people are making a big deal out of four Black women being named queens of beauty pageants in 2019 speaks volumes — both positive and negative.
You have to wonder what the heck took so long. Black women have been slaying all things beauty since the beginning of time. It’s unfortunate that it’s 2019 and we still have to beg for representation of all the hues that make up Black people. We are still begging for recognition that we are beautiful just as God created us, and we don’t have to look European or European adjacent to be considered pretty.
It’s unfortunate that their wins are followed by think pieces such as this. While we’re so proud, our pride shows how abnormal this is. We’re almost ending the second decade of the 21st century, the new millennium, and we’re still ecstatic about “firsts.” You would think by now, we wouldn’t still have new “firsts” and recognizing Black people would be commonplace.
But, it is.
So, I’m going to celebrate this heavy dose of Black girl magic because if history is an indicator, it will be a long time before we see anything remotely like this again. It likely won’t be a change in standing operating procedure, but an abnormality that will self correct in the future. I hope not, but I can’t say I trust America to keep moving progressively. We tend to take a step forward and another two backward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.