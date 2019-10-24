I remember watching Spike Lee’s “School Daze” while I was in college. The movie, which takes place on a fictional Black college campus, largely concerns what it means to be “Black” — with a particular focus on “colorism” (i.e., an intra-racial hierarchy based on the range of African American skin hues). For clear historical and sociological reasons, there has always been tension between Blacks who have a light skin hue as compared to those who are darker. (For example, there was the infamous “brown paper bag test” that determined admission into certain social circles.) Related manifestations of this tension include “good” (i.e., straight or wavy) hair vs. “nappy” (i.e., kinky) hair, the size and shape of our noses and the various manners in which we speak — all of which have played a role in determining our socioeconomic and even educational status.
This tension is of such importance that it has been inextricably woven into the fabric of the interminable fight for civil rights — and has often caused rifts that have undermined progress toward our shared goals. For example, two of the greatest anti-lynching champions, Ida B. Wells and Mary Church Terrell, clashed due to the difference in their socioeconomic status. Further, Ella Baker, who was a formidable champion for African Americans, frequently clashed with Dr. Martin Luther King regarding the role of women in the civil rights movement — the leadership of which was overwhelmingly male. (She is known for saying that “the movement made Martin” rather than the other way around.)
While colorism, gender and class continue to challenge African American unity. In recent decades issues regarding LGBTQ identity, expression and rights have become increasingly important. Indeed, such challenges were evident during the civil rights movement. For example, the brilliant architect of the seminal 1963 March on Washington, Bayard Rustin, was an openly gay man whose role in the movement was minimized largely (though not exclusively) due to his sexual orientation.
I raise LGBTQ issues specifically in the context of the nascent coalescence of several local African American groups regarding the creation of a “Black agenda.” Without going into detail, there currently is substantial tension between the more progressive, pro-LGBTQ, less religious and generally younger members of this loose coalition and the more conservative, traditionally-minded, more religious and generally older members.
Throughout American history, the overwhelming majority of civil rights leaders have come from the Black church. In fact, the Black church has been the most powerful and consistent force in propagating everything from civil rights to economic power to postsecondary education. While the influence and status of the church has waned somewhat in the last couple of decades, it is arguably still the most important institution that African Americans control. Given its generally more conservative stances on many social issues, as well as its generally male hierarchy, it is not surprising that millennials and younger Blacks — who tend to be more progressive — have created institutions and movements outside of the church.
For example, Black Lives Matter is one of the largest movements to have ever been birthed independently of the church. Marcus Garvey’s UNIA and the Nation of Islam also come to mind — and the latter is even more socially and religiously conservative than most Black churches. Not surprisingly, there have been, and still are, challenges between the Black church and these institutions.
Regarding the creation of a Black Agenda in Indianapolis, members of the older/traditional faction often believe that the younger/progressive faction places more emphasis on what they (i.e., the traditional members) perceive to be “secondary” issues and identities — sexual orientation and gender identity prominent among them. In turn, the younger/progression faction tends to view the older/traditional faction as too beholden to outmoded ideas, strategies and tactics, as well as not accepting of queer and non-binary communities. This leads to righteous indignation among all “sides”; consequently, progress toward collective liberation is slowed.
This issue isn’t new. During the civil rights movement, the early “competition” between Dr. King and Malcolm X was repeated in ideological and practical clashes between the more traditional SCLC and NAACP vs. the more radical SNCC, CORE and Black Panthers. The issue was even taken up in scholarly works. For example, Dr. Francis Cress-Welsing wrote a 1970 essay, “The Cress Theory of Color-confrontation and Racism (White Supremacy).” She also wrote “The Isis Papers: The Keys to the colors” in 1991. Essentially, her thesis is that the “soft genocide” of African American men is more palatable to us (and whites) than the “hard genocide” of outright murder. Cress-Wesling argues that the feminization of Black men (including the promotion of homosexuality) is a plot from white supremacists who seek to “soften” Black men, thereby surreptitiously promoting self-genocide.
There is no greater threat to collective progress than internal dissension. In this case, the issue is who gets to decide what “authentic Blackness” is. As I have demonstrated, that debate is not new. Neither the hanging of Sankofa images in our homes, nor the wearing of afros and dashikis (or American-style suits and dresses) will attenuate these divisions. For us to advance as a people, it is crucial both to acknowledge these deeply held differences and to carefully — and respectfully — navigate them. We do not need to agree on individual identities to agree on collective outcomes.
Larry Smith is a community leader. Contact him at larry@leaf-llc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.