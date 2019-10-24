Here we are again. The fourth quarter, the end of the year, 73 days left in 2019, and for many of us this is when we find ourselves scrambling, trying to get everything done, complete, finished.
It’s the time of year when we take an inventory of the good, the bad and yes, possibly, the ugly things that may have happened thus far. It’s the time of year when we pause and think about the year ahead. These reflections likely include aspects of our careers (should I stay or should I go?), families (kids, homework, vacations, holiday gatherings) and perhaps a few personal goals too (working out and eating healthy and loving my God-given curves). It truly is a time of juggling as we balance all of our responsibilities while attempting to navigate the joyous demands that the holiday brings. But as we prepare ourselves for what’s to come, I can’t help but wonder how many of us are taking the time to focus on ourselves long enough to ensure that we are physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally prepared to go after what we truly want and to withstand the hurdles we will undoubtedly face along the way.
As women, we tend to take on a lot, and we juggle it all while wearing our baddest stilettos and fiercest red lipstick. And we do it with such finesse, grace and class that it seems as simple as blinking our eyes. Being busy, overworked and stressed out is often a part of the very fabric of who we are, or so we think. While we are more than equipped to move mountains, I must remind you that if we aren’t careful, the miraculous, and I do mean miraculous, works that we often pull off will come at a hefty cost. I can’t tell you how many friends and colleagues I know who have experienced health scares of various sorts this year alone. We are busier than ever. Stress levels are higher than we’d like to admit. Expectations and daily demands on our time and attention are through the roof and yet we continue to press forward to get the job done. But what happens when we fail to slow down and take heed to the signals our bodies are sending us?
To be effective we must take good care of ourselves. After all, what good are we without our health? As you close out the year and plan for your future, be sure that you are doing what is necessary to guarantee that your body, mind, and soul will be up for the challenge. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Scheduling your annual mammogram is a great first step to prioritizing your health in this last quarter of the year. While you are attempting to get that last trip in to end your hot girl summer, you might as well schedule your annual exam. And look, while I know many of us believe our hair is our crown, please make it a priority to get out and soak up some of this Vitamin D before old man winter arrives! Your body and hair will thank you later! Lastly, be good to yourself. Take some time to relax and rejuvenate. Ladies, we know you take care of the kids, clean the house, get the groceries, make the breakfast, lunch and dinner, wash the dishes, go to work, coach the basketball team, counsel your girlfriends and make your entire family feel like they are number one. (Yay, you!) Yet, with all that, folks need you at your best. More importantly, you need to be your best for you. You deserve to step back from what’s required of you to make sure you are putting yourself and well-being first. If you don’t, who will? Exactly! So you might as well woman up and do you first!
Maggie A. Lewis is member of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council.
