This month we celebrate Black Philanthropy, with this year’s challenge to “Let’s Make History.”
As with many developments in our community, Black women, specifically Dr. Jackie Copeland, Tracey Webb and Valaida Fullwood are credited with launching this civic initiative, which has been recognized by the United Nations.
Black philanthropy for our community has meant survival. Often informal, so not tabulated in the giving of major industry reports like Giving USA, our giving has created schools, launched careers and institutions, but also served as a vital safety net.
As our community’s economic plights has remained challenged, we have demonstrated a sustained generosity. The Urban Institute found that from 2010 through 2016, Black people gave a greater percentage of their income than white and Latinx families consistently over time. This occurred despite real income gaps for Black men and women with their white and Asian counterparts.
Blackbaud, a major industry service provider to non-profits found that Black people give to church and our cultural institutions and young people. It also notes, we are less likely to be asked for donations.
Black donors matter, in part because nationally corporate and community foundations have let our community down. Susan Batten, CEO of the Association of Black Foundation Executives noted in a talk she had in the city earlier this year that only 2% of foundation dollars flowed to Black organizations.
And while individual giving, including planned giving, accounts for nearly 80% of all giving annually; Indianapolis organizations led by and serving the Black community, get anywhere from 15%-16% of their funding from individual gifts.
The African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis (www.cicf.org/aalfi) seeks to support Black donor cultivation, education and empowerment through the development of a donor-advised fund and giving circle. We’ve found less than 25 donor-advised or community of interest funds at community foundations across the country, but we do know South Bend and Columbus have had Black community funds for some time now — we are late but making a strong move to catch up.
Organizers of the fund are careful to point out that the donors will determine where the funding goes and both the type of issues and even ways the fund might engage on either addressing problems or investing in our community’s future.
Just this week I was reminded of our ongoing need to have the capacity to do for self when I read about the continuing violence occurring in our community. There were 11 shootings this weekend and one teenager was killed who was simply caught in the crossfire. Earlier this week two other children were shot. We are losing the ability to protect our kids — which means we are losing the fight for our future.
Black philanthropy has nearly never been more necessary.
Don’t blame the mayor for not funding kindergarten, philanthropy let us down there.
In announcing the budget, the mayor provided modest raises for IMPD and the IFD. The media initially juxtaposed these raises against the fact that there would not be continued funding for 3-year-olds to attend Pre-K, a program that both the state and philanthropy partnered to cover last year. This is one of the challenges of philanthropy — the funding goes away.
Speaking of going away …
Has anybody heard from Sen. Merritt’s campaign? There was a communications shake-up within the Merritt team a couple of weeks ago. Previous press conferences have not been inspiring and it still seems odd that the candidate who has a very conservative voting record, and that has been at odds with core values of our community and even Indianapolis at times, is going around using words like “food apartheid.” An idea that in and of itself indicts conservative political ideology as we now know it.
Right now the Merritt candidacy isn’t making much sense. What is the thesis for the Merritt mayoral campaign?
While some Black voters may be frustrated with Hogsett, that doesn’t mean they are just going to up and vote for a Republican. Hogsett, only the second Democrat to run city hall since Uni-Gov, has accomplished some important wins for the city. His fight was always going to be whether or not folks would show up to the polls for a moderate during a national progressive moment. Low voter turnout is his fight.
Merritt has to tell our community why he is running.
A visit to his website shows one priority, an 18-page policy proposal focused on public safety. The main idea is the appointment of a deputy mayor for public safety. So, while other mayors have moved public safety closer to them, Merritt is seemingly creating an administrative barrier — basically someone else to blame.
And why should we trust Merritt to do better than Hogset on public safety?
It’s August and we still don’t know why Merritt is running and that’s bad.
Marshawn Wolley is a lecturer, commentator, business owner and civic entrepreneur. Contact him at marshawnwolley@gmail.com.
