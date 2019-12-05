Several weeks ago I watched a video of an 11-year-old Black girl being assaulted by a white male, a police officer. I watched in horror as this male (I refuse to call him a man) grabbed, slammed, twisted her arm and yelled at this child. The officer ignored her cries that he was hurting her. The officer just kept yelling commands. Being astute and quick witted (which probably landed her in trouble in the first place), the little girl told the officer “you can’t give me all these demands and expect me to do them at once.”
This incident reminded me of another incident years ago. This one happened at a high school in Florida. A school resource officer body slammed a teenager while she was sitting in her chair. Failing to pick the girl up out of her chair, the officer knocked the girl and the chair to the floor. From there, the cop pulled her out of the chair and dragged her across the floor.
These are but two incidents of police officers manhandling Black girls — whether in school or out. However, when it happens in school — a place where children are required to go until they reach a certain age — it changes how one views the education system. I dare say it doesn’t make one view school in a positive light.
These videos came to mind when I learned the documentary, “Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” will be shown at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Central Library.
I never thought of school as an unsafe place. Sure, kids teased each other and there were some mean teachers, but I never feared for my life. I definitely knew some Black girls who were considered “bad” and had “smart” mouths. Catch me on the wrong day (or right day, depending on perspective), and I was one of those smart-mouthed girls, but I never worried that a teacher would call the police on me or anyone else for talking back. I never saw a police, er, resource officer, in school until high school. I can’t imagine having a police presence in middle school. Not only do Black girls have to worry about being killed by a peer at school, but they have to worry about adults assaulting them as well.
Consider these startling statistics from the Department of Education: Black girls are three times more likely to be referred to law enforcement and four times more likely to be arrested at school than their white counterparts.
What is the justification for the disparity? What are Black girls doing to warrant such maltreatment? They’re not the ones shooting their classmates, that’s for sure.
Is it because Black girls are seen as older than they actually are because their bodies develop earlier? The resource officer in New Mexico actually said the 11-year-old girl was too strong for him to handle. Not only did this person assault a child’s body physically, he assaulted her body mentally. The comment is understood as the girl’s body is too big. Black women’s bodies are constantly under assault by white men; Serena Williams and Michelle Obama are recent examples.
The zero tolerance policies of the past aren’t working. There are undoubtedly times when police intervention is necessary in schools today. However, there still is a proper way to handle the children involved. Police officers who work in schools should receive special training for how to handle disruptive or unruly youth versus how to handle a violent child who is beating up a peer or a teacher or a school shooter. There doesn’t seem to be any differentiation. If a child isn’t violent, what is the justification for an adult to make physical contact with that child? If adults can’t use their words to communicate and role model proper behavior, how do we expect children to?
