Jim Irsay joins community to raise money for Gleaners Food Bank
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay challenged Indianapolis residents to raise $200,000 for Gleaners Food Bank and said he’d throw in another $1 million of his own money to help families who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
It took less than 24 hours to complete the challenge.
One large donation came from The Mind Trust, a nonprofit group that advocates for education reform, which gave $100,000.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Irsay said he is “so proud to call Indianapolis home” because of the generosity shown in times of need.
“Everyone is being affected in some way by these challenging times,” he said, “but many of our friends and neighbors are being hit particularly hard. But in our usual Indianapolis way, people are coming together and reaching out to help.”
Irsay has a net worth of $3 billion, according to Forbes.
IMPD taking steps to mitigate COVID-19 spread
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will close district roll call lobbies and the Citizens Service Desk at the city-county building, effective immediately, to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Citizens can still file some reports over the phone 24 hours a day by calling 317-327-3811.
“Minimizing exposure for our employees and residents is the best way we can prevent the spread of COVID-19,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement. “We continue to be focused on protecting public safety and serving residents to the best of our ability.”
