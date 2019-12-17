The city of Indianapolis and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis jointly released a request for information, or RFI, Dec. 16 in an attempt to see what outside groups would like to do with the 91-year-old Drake Apartments building.
The museum, which has owned Drake Apartments since 2014, previously sought to demolish the building, but the Indiana Historic Preservation Commission voted to give it historic protection.
Drake Apartments has been vacant since 2016.
The city’s Department of Metropolitan Development is offering a generous list of incentives for redevelopment, including developer-backed bonds, tax credits, grants, access to housing vouchers and the possibility of re-zoning, among other things.
The RFI requires the Drake Apartments building a separate garage on the site be kept as part of any adaptive reuse. The building’s exterior must also be preserved.
The deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.