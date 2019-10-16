Center for Black Literature and Culture second anniversary
The Indianapolis Public Library’s Center for Black Literature and Culture (CBLC) will celebrate its second anniversary 1-4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.
The free event will feature former Crispus Attucks High School basketball players Henry Robertson, John Gipson and Bill Hampton. Those who attend will be able to tour the CBLC throughout the day to view its selection of books and other materials from icons including writer Mari Evans, musician Wes Montgomery and journalist Amos Brown.
“The Center provides a unique learning experience to benefit all in Indianapolis,” said Nichelle M. Hayes, special collections librarian who manages the center. “We’ve seen how it has inspired both young people and adults to learn how Black icons, especially those with Indiana roots, have influenced not only American but world culture.”
The nearly 4,000-square-foot CBLC was made possible by a $1.3 million grant from the Lilly Endowment. It is located in the R.B. Annis West Reading Room at Central Library and opened in October 2017.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority day of service
More than 100 chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, including the Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter, will dedicate their day Oct. 19 to acts of service.
The Indianapolis chapter invites volunteers to help at various locations around the city: Indianapolis Urban League, 777 Indiana Ave.; Indiana Historical Society, 450 W. Ohio St.; Indiana State Museum, 650 W. Washington St.; Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, 7201 Girl Scout Lane; and the American Cancer Society Walk at Celebration Plaza, 801 W. Washington St.
The Indianapolis chapter will provide programs for mental health, fair housing and cultural awareness, and make baby hats for babies in East Africa.
For more information, visit dstiac.org or contact Sandy Willis at sbwillis@prodigy.net or 317-796-5758.
New Haitian restaurant
Bon Appetit, a new Haitian restaurant on the west side, will offer free food 3-6 p.m. Oct. 20 as part of its grand opening celebration. Bon Appetit, 4225 Lafayette Road, is part of Indy’s International Marketplace, made up of more than 100 restaurants representing cultures from around the world.
Eskenazi health fair
The 24th annual Eskenazi Health Center Cottage Corner Health Fair will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26 at 1434 Shelby St.
Eskenazi, in partnership with the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police and other community organizations, will provide free health screenings that include checking blood pressure and dental. There will also be a limited number of flu vaccines for those 9 and older. Macha Family Eye Care will provide free glaucoma eye screenings.
“We encourage the whole community to take advantage of our free health screenings and ask questions about health-related topics,” said Dr. Mark Tiritilli, chief physician executive at Eskenazi Health Center Cottage Corner. “Our annual Eskenazi Health Center Cottage Corner Health Fair provides a great opportunity for everyone to meet our medical experts and receive helpful advice.”
Teamsters Local 135 will provide healthy Halloween trick-or-treat candy, and Eskenazi nurses will be there to provide information and answer questions.
YMCA job fair
The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis will host job fairs at all 12 YMCA locations 4-7 p.m. Nov. 6. Staff and human resources representatives will be there to discuss paid opportunities. No RSVP is required.
Those who attend should bring a resume. Interviews for qualified candidates will happen in November.
Employee benefits include a complimentary YMCA membership, free child care services, free group exercise classes and free wellness appointments. Visit indymca.org/job-postings to learn more.
Free business school
IUPUI and SOURCE River West Entrepreneurship Center have partnered with the PopUp Business School to help launch potential startups in Indianapolis with a free two-week program Oct. 21-Nov. 2 at the John H. Boner Neighborhood Center, 2236 E. 10th St.
Attendees will learn about sales and marketing, taxes, pricing, fundraising and networking. They will also make a business website, social media plan, sales and marketing plan and get connected with local small business resources.
Attendees will get a chance to test their product and make their first sale in a Public “Trading” Day.
The PopUp Business School was founded in the U.K. 2012 and has helped more than 1,500 businesses start without debt.
Visit sourcerw.org/popup-about to register.
Marilyn K. Glick Women’s Enrichment Series
The Marilyn K. Glick Women’s Enrichment Series, presented by the Indianapolis Propylaeum, will welcome Carolene Mays-Medley as the first speaker this year. The event will be 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Indianapolis Propylaeum, 1410 N. Delaware St. #2.
Mays-Medley is executive director of the White River State Park Development Commission and co-host of Community Link on WISH-TV. Mays-Medley was previously general manager and publisher of the Recorder.
Mays-Medley was a member of the Indiana House of Representatives from 2002 to 2008 and was appointed by former Gov. Mitch Daniels as commissioner of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in 2010.
Tickets are $60-$200 at eventbrite.com.
Black philanthropy event
The Mays Family Institute on Diverse Philanthropy will host “Reshaping Black Philanthropy: Inspiring the Next Generation of Philanthropists” at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Clowes Auditorium in Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m.
The discussion will be moderated by Una Osili, dean’s fellow for the Mays Family Institute on Diverse Philanthropy and associate dean for research and international studies at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IUPUI. Speakers include Charmaine Brown, senior scholarship officer at The Denver Foundation; Tiara Dungy, doctoral student at Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IUPUI; Edward M. Jones, vice president of programs at ABFE; Collin Mays, activist; Kim Nyoni, associate vice president for development at the University of Nevada Las Vegas; Akilah Wallace, executive director of Faith in Texas.
The event is free, but an RSVP is requested. Visit philanthropy.iupui.edu to RSVP.
Brunch in fashion
The Forward in Fashion Brunch, which provides a networking opportunity for entrepreneurs and creatives, will be noon-4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Illusions Bar and Grill, 3661 W. 86th St. The panel will feature Forward in Fashion founder and event organizer TiShawn Lee, On the Mission Fitness owner Brandon Beasley, Reflections of a Queen CEO Lilene French, Rondavu Talent Management owner Rondale Alexander, Huge Impact Restaurant owner William McCathern, and celebrity stylist Nina Klemm, who is featured on the Bravo TV show “Flipping Exes.”
Dress code is brunch cocktail chic and suits. Admission is $35 per person.
Inaugural conference
The MB7 (Martindale-Brightwood 7) will hold its first conference to introduce its plan to expand services, economic opportunities and address social inequality in the community. The MB7 Conference and Career Fair will begin with a breakfast and feature a panel discussion, activities, a career fair and a bus tour of the neighborhood. The conference and career fair will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24 at KIPP Legacy High School, 2255 Ralston Ave. The event is free. RSVP to Alexandra Hall, 317-637-3766 ext. 317 or email ahall@ednamartincc.org.
Forever curious
Curious George lovers can learn about how authors Margaret and H.A. Rey fled Paris on bicycles as the Nazi army invaded the city during the exhibit “The Wartime Escape: Margaret and H.A. Rey’s Journey from France.” The exhibit will be open Oct. 23-Nov. 29 at the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis (JFGI) Center for Jewish Engagement and Learning, 6705 Hoover Road.
In conjunction with the exhibit, adults and children can participate in STEM and other activities with Curious George and the Man in the Yellow Hat during “Celebrating with Curious George” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 3. A screening of “Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators” will be 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Jewish Community Center’s Laikin Auditorium, 6701 Hoover Road.
Visit www.jewishindianapolis.org/education for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.