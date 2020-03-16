Indianapolis bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food, along with movie theaters, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness facilities need to close by 8 a.m. March 17, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced March 16.
Restaurants can continue serving food through drive-thru, carry-out or delivery, but are prohibited from serving food to dine-in customers.
Gatherings of more than 50 people must be canceled or postponed, in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The widespread closures, in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, will remain in place for seven days, and Hogsett plans to get approval from the city-county council to extend the order through at least April 5.
Grocery stores will remain open, as well as cafeterias inside hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities.
Hogsett recommended residents only travel to and from work, in emergency situations or to pick up groceries or medicine.
“These new restrictions come at a heavy cost for our community, but guidance from public-health experts makes clear they are necessary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” Hogsett said in a statement.
The city also launched a new tool to connect individuals, students and families impacted by COVID-19 to resources. The page is organized by topic and will continue to be updated.
Entrepreneurs and small business owners who anticipate being impacted by the coronavirus can complete a form online to apply for funding from the Small Business Administration for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
