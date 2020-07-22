Masks will be required statewide in Indiana starting July 27, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced during his weekly COVID-19 update July 22.
Indiana joins a growing list of states requiring face coverings as case totals continue to rise.
Marion County already has a mask mandate.
The statewide mandate applies to anyone 8 or older in indoor public spaces, commercial entities, transportation services and in outside public spaces when social distancing isn't possible.
The mandate also includes schools for students in third grade or above, plus teachers, staff and volunteers.
Those with a medical condition that prevents wearing a mask are exempt. There are also exemptions for when exercising, eating and drinking.
Not wearing a mask will be a Class B misdemeanor, but Holcomb said the "mask police will not be patrolling the streets."
Health experts say wearing a mask is important, especially when inside or when social distancing isn't possible, because many people who have COVID-19 don't show symptoms and therefore don't know they could be spreading the virus through respiratory droplets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.