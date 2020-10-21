Sherron Rogers was named chief financial officer and chief strategy officer for Eskenazi Health. Rogers joined Eskenazi Health as Vice President of business development, strategy and operational in 2016. In her new position, Rogers will manage fiscal responsibility and continue strategic growth and partnerships.
“The Eskenazi Health family and mission are special and I am proud to be part of a legacy of so many who are dedicated to serving our community,” Rogers said. “I am so proud to have an opportunity to contribute to a community that’s been such an important part of my family’s history.”
During her four year tenure at Eskenazi Health, Rogers has led planning for growth initiatives, including the creation of Eskenazi Health Network, and the expansion of Eskenazi Health’s direct-to-employers service.
