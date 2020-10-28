The UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) released the results of a survey showing there is still a need for more awareness about fire safety.
More than a quarter of respondents said they believe they would have more than three minutes to escape from a home fire, but a video from FSRI shows how a room becomes unlivable at three minutes.
While about 60% of people said they have a fire escape plan, more than half said they only review that plan once a year or less often.
One of the most important safety steps to take is to sleep with the bedroom door closed, FSRI said, because that can be an effective barrier against deadly levels of carbon monoxide, smoke and flames.
The organization also recommends other basic steps, such as making sure there's a working fire alarm on every floor and in sleeping areas, as well as having and practicing an escape plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.