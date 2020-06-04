The 2020 census is underway, but some things have changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That doesn’t do anything to change how important it is for communities like Indianapolis — with a sizeable Black population — to get a complete response. The census helps determine how billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated over the next 10 years.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates 60% of Marion County residents have completed the census, which is about 5 percentage points behind the state as a whole but in line with the rest of the country.
Complete the census online at 2020census.gov. You can also respond to the paper questionnaire sent to your home or call 844-330-2020.
To answer more questions about the census and why completing it is important, the Recorder sent questions to Tony Mason, president and CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League and co-chair of Count Me INdy’s Complete Count Committee.
Why is it important to complete the 2020 census?
Mason: Filling out the 2020 census is one of the most important things you can do right now — it’s right up there with voting! The 2020 census will determine congressional representation, help determine the allocation of hundreds of billions in federal funding every year and provide data that will help support communities for the next decade. The results of the count determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. They are also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts. Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners and others will use 2020 census data to make critical decisions such as determining where communities need new schools, health clinics, roads and services for families, older adults and children. The results also will inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. And it’s easy! You can complete the census quickly and securely at 2020Census.gov, or by calling 844-330-2020 or 844-468-2020 (for Spanish).
I called to fill out my census and still got a mailing saying I haven’t responded yet. Why is that?
Mason: It may just be a matter of timing! If you already responded, the reminder may have been sent before your response was received. Don’t worry — you can just disregard reminder mailings if you’ve already responded. However, the U.S. Census Bureau does conduct other annual household surveys that you may also receive mail for in the future.
I applied for a job as a 2020 census enumerator and haven’t heard back. Do I need to do anything?
Mason: The timeline for hiring these census workers was set back due to coronavirus restrictions, but many cities, including Indianapolis, are resuming the hiring process for staff going out into the field. If you have applied and still haven’t heard anything, you can check the status of your application by logging in to the account created when you applied. You will receive an email notification when the status of your application changes. Status updates also will be available through the online system.
How did COVID-19 affect the 2020 census?
Mason: The pandemic has changed some timelines, but it is essential that we keep moving forward to count everyone in this moment in time. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Census Bureau did adjust operations to protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees. But good news — we have been given more time to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities. The deadline for responding to the Census online, by phone or by mail has been extended from July 31 to Oct. 31. Census takers were originally scheduled to start in May and finish by July 31 in-person interviews at households that had not responded to the 2020 census. The new dates for this operation are Aug. 11 to Oct. 31.
How do I know my information is safe?
Mason: This is a very common question that we get, but I can assure you, your information is completely confidential and protected by law and cannot be shared with any other government agencies, including law enforcement or immigration officials. Federal law (U.S. Code Title 13, Section 9) protects your privacy and keeps your answers safe and secure. By law, the U.S. Census Bureau can use your responses only to produce statistics. In fact, your information is kept confidential for 72 years, or what is considered a lifetime. Even the president of the United States can’t get access to it under law.
How are people in group housing (hotels, prisons, homeless shelters) counted to make sure we get an accurate count of everyone?
Mason: The goal of the 2020 census is to count every single person living in the United States once – and only once – and in the right place. This includes many people who may be living in non-traditional or transitional housing. The Census Bureau works closely with administrators of nursing homes, universities, correctional facilities and other locations where people live in group settings to ensure a complete and accurate count. The Census Bureau also has special processes in place for counting people who may be experiencing homelessness and who are staying or receiving assistance at emergency and transitional shelters, soup kitchens and non-sheltered outdoor locations. Everyone counts in the 2020 census, and it’s important that each person is represented in this critical reporting that happens just once every 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.