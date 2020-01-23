The Center for Leadership Development is requesting nominations for the 40th annual Minority Achievers Awards and Scholarship Gala on March 19. The deadline to submit nominations has ben extended to 11: 59 p.m. Jan. 26.
Nomination categories are: Achievement in Arts and Entertainment; Achievement in Business and Industry; Achievement in Communications/PR/Advertising; Achievement in Education, K-12; Achievement in Education, Postsecondary; Achievement in Entrepreneurship; Achievement in Financial Services; Human Achievement; Achievement in Professions; Achievement in Non-Profit and/or Public and Community Service; Achievement in Science and Technical Disciplines; and Up and Coming Achiever.
All nominees are also considered for CLD’s two Distinguished Achievement Awards.
Submit nominations online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.