Faith and Action provides grants to fight poverty
Christian Theological Seminary’s Faith and Action Project announced a total of $75,000 in grants to seven organizations that are working to alleviate poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organizations:
• Eastern Star Church ROCK Initiative — $10,000 for staff and healthy food to disperse through the Fresh Market to neighbors in the 46218 zip code.
• Edna Martin Christian Center — $10,000 for technology and access for seniors, food relief and emergency rent and utility assistance for neighbors.
• Julian Center — $10,000 for tele-therapy, staff incentives, activities for survivors and their children due to more time at the shelter.
• MLK Center — $10,000 to expand grief and counseling sessions, as well as food relief and prescription deliveries for neighbors.
• Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center at Eskenazi Health — $15,000 for iPads and iPhones to add capacity for its counseling center tele-therapy.
• Shepherd Community Center — $10,000 for food relief for neighbors.
• Volunteers of America — $10,000 for staff costs and technology enhancements.
“As we address the crisis in front of us, we still focus on the long-term goal of eradicating poverty,” said Lindsey Nell Rabinowitch, Faith & Action Project director. “We believe that mental health is as important as food and shelter in overcoming current challenges, and we’re pleased to partner with organizations doing this work.”
