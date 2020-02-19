Four suspects have been charged in the quadruple homicide that occurred Feb. 5 at an east side apartment complex.
Cameron Banks, 19, Desmond Banks, 17, and Lasean Watkins, 19, are charged with four counts of murder, four counts of felony murder and four counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily harm.
Rodreice Anderson, 19, is charged with four counts of felony murder and four counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily harm.
The four victims were Kimari Hunt, Braxton Ford, Jalen Roberts and Marcel Wills.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the murders occurred when the group attempted to rob Roberts’ apartment on the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive.
Initial hearings for the four defendants are scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 20 in Criminal Court 3.
Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement applauding Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for “quick action and thoughtful investigatory work.”
“While nothing can bring back the four young people whose lives were cut much too short by senseless violence,” he said, “these charges serve as a meaningful step toward delivering justice to the impacted families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.