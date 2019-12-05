In an effort to raise money for students and technology improvements, Martin University will hold the second annual give-a-thon Dec. 7.
The give-a-thon, “Challenging Minds, Changing Lives,” will be 1-5 p.m. and broadcast on local TV and radio stations simultaneously from the Father Boniface Hardin Gathertorium on campus.
Since opening in 1977, Martin University has aided over 1,500 students achieve their dream of a higher education. The fundraiser aims to help even more students by raising enough money to cover full-ride scholarships and a laptop for each recipient.
“We’ll know we’ve had a successful campaign if we raise $100,000,” Gayle Spicer, donor relations manager, said. “That money will go towards 50 full-tuition scholarships and laptops for the fall and spring semester, and the technology upgrades would include offering online classes.”
Offering online courses and online registration could drastically improve accessibility for Martin University students.
“Most of our students are working adults,” Spicer said. “They have families and a job from 8-5 p.m. Even though it’s commendable that they do come to campus and go to class, it would be advantageous for them to be able to take an online class and study with their child at home and still be successful in school. To be able to offer online classes would help a lot of our students.”
The give-a-thon will help Martin fulfill its mission of helping non-traditional students attain a post-secondary degree.
“I think it’s really important with us being a staple of the community as a whole to provide a second chance for those who didn’t have the opportunity to go to college right after high school,” said Candace Pate, director of Institutional Advancement. “This can help people achieve their educational, professional and financial goals.”
Co-hosts of the give-a-thon are Pastor James W. Jackson and Rev. Dr. Wayne L. Moore and featured performers are musicians Schawayna Raie, Rachael Martin Clarke and DaVizion, among others. The live broadcast also will include interviews from community members such as Dorothy Herron, president of the alumni association, Pastor Bill Webster and Martin University President Dr. Sean Huddleston.
“Martin’s mission has always been to change lives through education and community service,” Huddleston said in a press release. “The Give-A-Thon will help us provide scholarships to change and improve even more lives.”
