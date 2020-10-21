PACE fundraiser
Public Advocates in Community re-Entry will host its third annual fundraiser, “Artspoken: Expression Without Reserve,” at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 on PACE’s Facebook.
The fundraiser will include stories from people who have been impacted by incarceration so others can learn about the difficulties related to reentry. There will also be art made by people impacted by incarceration.
Visit bidpal.net/artspoken to view the event schedule, browse the list of items available in the silent auction, make a donation and learn more about PACE.
Faith & Action Project awards grants
Faith & Action Project at Christian Theological Seminary awarded four grants totaling $100,000 to efforts aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty in Indianapolis.
Public Advocates in Community re-Entry (PACE) received $25,000 to help remove barriers for people coming out of prison.
Faith IN Indiana received $30,000 for programs and policies to reduce incarceration and the impact incarceration has on employment, income and economic self-sufficiency.
Englewood Community Development Corporation received $30,000 to continue developing relationships between the community and two nearby schools, Purdue Polytechnic High School and Paramount School of Excellence.
Hovey Street Church of Christ received $15,000 to expand its Evolve Ministry for teens struggling with trauma and to educate the community about overcoming mental and physical poverty.
Career readiness grant
Indianapolis received a $7 million investment from JPMorgan Chase for a five-year career readiness program to prepare youth for future work. The New Skills Ready Network will develop strategies and policies to provide underserved students with access to higher education and work experience to lead to high-wage, in-demand jobs.
EmployIndy will lead partners Indianapolis Public Schools, Ivy Tech Community College Central Indiana, IUPUI, Ascend Indiana and Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet as part of the Indianapolis New Skills Ready Network.
The program will build on the $1 million philanthropic commitment JPMorgan Chase made in 2019 to EmployIndy and IPS to launch career academies at its four high schools.
“This partnership will support our effort to ensure all career academy pathways at IPS are high quality and that students have the support they need to succeed,” said Aleesia Johnson, IPS superintendent. “It also will increase the number of district teachers who are credentialed and trained to teach college-level coursework.”
Indianapolis is one of six cities to receive career readiness investments.
Holiday drive
Communities in Schools of Indiana (CIS) is accepting clothings, coats, shoes and gifts for students served in the metropolitan school districts of Decatur Township, Lawrence Township and Pike Township.
CIS site coordinators make home visits and home food deliveries. Duties have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic
Those interested in sponsoring a family or child should visit cisindiana.org/2020-holiday-drive/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.