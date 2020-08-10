The Black Lives Matter mural on Indiana Avenue was defaced sometime late Aug. 8 or early Aug. 9 with streaks of white and gray paint across the letters.
Some people went to the mural to document the vandalism and voice their frustration. Police were also on the scene and collected evidence.
The mural was painted Aug. 1 by a group of local Black artists, who were paid for their work. Each artist painted one letter.
“The vandalism that occurred is a visual depiction of what hate looks like,” Indy10 Black Lives Matter and the artists who created the mural wrote in a joint statement on Facebook. “The message of our art provokes the evils and cowardice that some still refuse to acknowledge, and the vandalism is but one small confirmation that the fight toward justice and equity is far from over. We are grateful to everyone who has offered to help.”
Indy10 said anyone who wants to donate to help repair the mural can do so at paypal.me/indy10people with a note that it is for mural restoration and upkeep.
