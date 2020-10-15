Indy Black Chamber opens co-working space
The Indy Black Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Chamber 465, a co-working space for local businesses, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 14.
Located at 202 E. Market St., Chamber 465 is available to businesses that need office space, spaces for classrooms and workshops. COVID-19 safety precautions are taken to protect patrons. Masks are required upon entering the building. Workspaces are socially distanced and sanitized between each use.
The Indy Black Chamber of Commerce was established in 2015 to serve as a resource for Black-owned businesses and to enhance the economic status of the Black community in Indianapolis.
For more information on Chamber 465, contact Thechamber465@gmail.com.
Midwest Impact Day of Service
More than 100 chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host the second annual Midwest Impact Day of Service on Oct. 17. The Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter will partner with physical and mental health professionals and voter education experts to share information with first responders who have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chapter will livestream events about mental health education from 10-11 a.m., physical and mental health activities from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and voter information from 1-2 p.m. on Facebook.
Taste of the world
Savor the International Marketplace features 25 restaurants offering a 10% discount from now through Oct. 25. Without leaving Indianapolis, diners can eat authentic foods from countries such as China, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Vietnam, Greece, Haitian, Yemen and more.
For a list of participating restaurants, visit savortheinternationalmarketplace.com.
Communiversity Celebration
Martin University will have the fall Communiversity Celebration through Oct. 16. The weeklong event will feature fun, food and informational event for students and community members. Activities will be virtual and onsite.
Events schedule:
Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 15 — Virtual open house and Prior Learning Assessment workshop
Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 16 —Virtual lunch and learn: Learn the basics of online learning.
For more information, visit Martin.edu/fallfest or call 317-917-4792.
Virtual resource fair
The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Indiana Chapter will have a virtual resource fair noon to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
Representatives from organizations such as Indiana Long-term Care Ombudsman Program, Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging and Indiana Health Care Association will speak about the services available for those affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia. In addition, those who attend will receive information about financial and legal considerations.
Registration is free. Register online or by calling 800-272-3900. An event schedule and login information will be provided after registration.
Spaces available for pre-K
On My Way Pre-K, Indiana’s free pre-K program, has spaces available for 4-year-olds.
Children from low-income families can attend free prekindergarten through the On My Way Pre-K program. Central Indiana providers are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect against COVID-19.
To enroll, families must have an income below 127% of the poverty level, the child should have turned 4 before Aug. 1 and will start kindergarten during the 2021-2022 school year. Parents or guardians must be working, or attending school or job training. Families with an income up to 185% of the federal poverty level with one parent working, attending school or job training, or a parent or guardian who receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits may qualify.
For more information, visit OnMyWayPreK.org, or call 800-299-1627.
Author awards benefit local library
Recipients of the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards made donations to Indianapolis Public Library.
Maurice Broaddus donated to the Center for Black Literature and Culture at Indianapolis Public Library.
Saundra Mitchell donated to the Chris Gonzalez Collection at Indianapolis Public Library.
Broaddus won the genre category award for “Pimp My Airship.” Mitchell won the young adult category for award for “All the Things We Do in the Dark.”
Martin receives grant
Martin University received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment through the “Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities.”
Martin will use the grant to launch Martin WORKS, a new Work College model; help fund the Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion; and apply funds toward several university technology and operational upgrades.
Martin is the only predominately Black institution (PBI) in Indiana and was recently ranked among the top 100 colleges and universities by U.S. News and World Report in the Best Midwest Regional Colleges and Top Performers on Social Mobility for Midwest Regional Colleges.
