Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will end the practice of no-knock warrants, Chief Randal Taylor announced July 22.
A no-knock warrant is an order issued by a judge that authorizes officers to enter a premises without first knocking and announcing their presence and purpose.
The officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville entered the house with a no-knock warrant, and there have been calls to end the practice.
“Our continued dialogue with residents has allowed us to better understand what they expect of us as a police department, and make changes that benefit all in our community,” Taylor said in a statement. “Ending the authorization of no-knock warrants is a significant step for IMPD, one that has been championed by the men and women of this agency, as well as the neighbors they serve.”
