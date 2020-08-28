Angela Smith Jones, deputy mayor for economic development, will be leaving Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration. The mayor’s office announced her departure Aug. 28.
For four years, Jones has overseen the economic development organization Develop Indy, workforce improvement board Employ Indy, and the Office of Minority and Women Business Development.
“Over the last four years, Angela has served as an enthusiastic ambassador for Indianapolis and a constant advocate for workers, businesses, and the ecosystem of local industries,” Hogsett said in a statement. “Her leadership helped to shape our city’s skyline and grow our global reputation; she also helped foster the growth of Indianapolis’s marketing tech sector during that span. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working with her in her new capacity at HHH [Health and Hospital Corporation].”
Jones will begin her tenure as the vice president of diversity and inclusion for HHC Sept. 14.
"We are so fortunate that Angela is joining the Health and Hospital Corporation,” Matthew Gutwein, president and CEO of HHC said in a statement. “Angela is an extraordinarily talented person and deeply committed public servant. She brings to this critical role a wealth of experience in government, the community and the private sector. The Health and Hospital Corporation remains focused on promoting equity, diversity and inclusion among out neighbors and within our organization. Angela’s skills, experience and heart will propel us further and quicker in this essential work.”
During her time in the mayor’s office, the Office of Minority and Women Business Development facilitated the first city contract disparity study in 25 years, and she was an integral part in the creation of the city’s Roadmap for Inclusive Economic Growth, which aimed to remove barriers to employment.
(0) comments
