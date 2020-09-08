The Indianapolis Recorder will host a virtual town hall with the Indianapolis Coalition for Community School Partnerships to discuss best practices in student academic and basic needs."Don't Go it Alone: Leveraging Community School Partnerships for Equity" will be 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22, at facebook.com/IndyRecorder and is sponsored by the Efroymson Family Fund and Optimist Business Solutions.
"A Community School is an equity strategy that organizes community supports for student success, strengthening families and neighborhoods," Jim Grim, co-founder of the Indianapolis Coalition, said. "When schools draw upon the vast resources of their communities — health and dental care, mental health services, social/emotional supports, tutoring and mentoring, out-of-school-time programming, nutrition, family engagement strategies, housing access and careers pathways among them — the very conditions for learning are collectively implemented."
Joy Mason, chair of the Indianapolis Coalition for Community School Partnerships, will moderate the discussion.
Panelists are:
- Barato Britt, Director of the Edna Martin Christian Center
- Neal Gore, Communities In Schools Coordinator for Harrison Hill Elementary School
- Dr. Monica Medina, Clinical Associate Professor, IUPUI School of Education
- Dr. Matthew Prusiecki, Superintendent of Decatur Township Schools
The discussion is available on both Facebook and Zoom. To watch on Facebook, click here. To RSVP on Zoom, click here.
You may submit questions for the panel in advance by sending them to Oseye Boyd at newsroom@indyrecorder.com or by posting questions on the Recorder's Facebook page.
