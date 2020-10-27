EmployIndy and Ascend Indiana launched a new program to prepare high school students for high-demand careers.
Students who participate in Modern Apprenticeship (MAP) will work with local employers in a two- to three-year program while they earn a high school diploma, college credits, credentials and receive hands-on experience. The program starts in the junior year of high school.
Up to 30 students from five area school districts and charter schools will work for 16 employers with jobs in information technology, financial services, health care and advanced manufacturing. Opportunities are also available in business operations including human resources, sales and marketing.
Participating schools are Indianapolis Public Schools, Phalen Leadership Academy, Pike High School, Metropolitan School District of Washington Township and Victory College Prep.
Participating employers are Ascend Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent, City of Indianapolis, EmployIndy, Katz Sapper & Miller, iLAB, Indianapolis Airport Authority, Indianapolis Public Schools, Indy Chamber, Ivy Tech Community College, OneAmerica, Roche Diagnostics, Skillful Indiana, TechPoint, The Heritage Group and United Healthcare.
Students earn an average of $13 an hour working as junior coders, quality assurance techs, IT support techs, medical assistants, billing and coding specialists, staff accountants, maintenance technicians and project coordinators.
Students learn soft skills and technical skills. The first two years students will work during part of the school day. The third year, students work and complete requirements for credentials in their chosen industry.
To learn more visit, indymodernapprenticeship.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.