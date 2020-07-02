The Indianapolis Public Library will offer e-books, audiobooks and videos that will help patrons explore issues about race and racial equity.
Titles include "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness" by Michelle Alexander and "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo.
Popular titles usually have a waitlist for e-book versions, but some publishers and content providers are offering libraries the high-demand content through July.
Available documentaries include "I Am Not Your Negro" and "Race: The Power of an Illusion."
All titles are available for free with the use of a library card at indypl.org.
