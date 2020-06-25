Indiana Black Expo says police are investigating an apparent cross shape burned into the grass outside of its headquarters, but the shape appears to have been in the grass for years.
IBE’s headquarters on the east side was previously the building that housed Crossroads Bible College, which had a concrete cross embedded in the ground until 2017, according to a statement from IBE posted to Twitter.
The concrete cross appears to be in the same place where the cross shape is now.
IBE said the area was filled with topsoil and seed after the concrete cross was removed and that the area appears to have been recently burned with a chemical.
Judging by historic satellite images from Google Earth — which shows the concrete cross and topsoil from the past — the cross shape doesn’t appear to be any more pronounced than it has been before.
The Recorder reached out to IBE representatives to clear up the confusion but did not receive a response.
IBE moved to its current headquarters in March 2019.
