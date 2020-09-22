Mayor Joe Hogsett is calling for public participation in the review process of the Citizen’s Police Complaint Office (CPCO), which investigates allegations of improper conduct and violations by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
“Public participation is a crucial part of our efforts to improve transparency and accountability for our city’s public safety apparatus,” Hogsett said in a statement. “Although these efforts are not new, this year’s civil rights protests have underscored their importance. I encourage everyone who cares about community-informed policing to complete this survey.”
The survey, which will be available online through Oct. 4, asks questions about existing awareness of the complaint process, the framework of the police oversight model, department transparency, and community engagement. The city has partnered with several community groups to share out the survey link, and the survey is available in six languages, including English, Spanish, French and Burmese.
When the survey is completed, it will be used to help shape potential changes within the CPCO.
“This opportunity is a concrete way to shape responsible public safety in our community,” said Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Engagement Dr. David Hampton. “Going to indy.gov/oversight will take only a few minutes of your time, but it has the potential to make a lasting difference for neighbors throughout Indianapolis.
This survey process is different from the Public Safety Survey conducted earlier this year, which was a component of the city’s partnership with the New York University Law Center to re-envision public safety.
To learn more and take the survey, visit indy.gov/oversight.
