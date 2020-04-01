The stay-at-home order for Marion County has been extended through May 1, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine of the Marion County Public Health Department announced April 1.
The restrictions, which were originally set to end April 6, include a “warning” travel advisory, the highest level of local travel emergency, and closure of all non-essential business activity.
The health department also ordered golf courses to close beginning April 3, and Indy Parks programming has been canceled through April.
Other businesses with essential functions are permitted to remain open, and their employees are permitted to continue traveling to work.
“As the spread of COVID-19 continues in Marion County, the medical data makes clear that our fight against this deadly outbreak must continue for another month,” Hogsett said in a statement. “These historic efforts are making a difference, and I want to thank residents and businesses as we come together as one city and make sacrifices that will flatten the curve and save lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.