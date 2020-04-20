IPS lessons to air on local channels
Indianapolis Public Schools will air academic lessons on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 starting April 27.
The lessons — including English, math, reading and other subjects — will air 8-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
IPS partnered with Circle City Broadcasting, which owns the two stations.
MyINDY-TV 23 will record and produce the lessons presented by IPS teachers. The lessons will mirror the videos teachers have already recorded on their class pages online and will cover content in the homework packets mailed to families.
Families who don’t have access to MyINDY-TV 23 via cable or satellite provider can receive it for free through an antenna or converter box.
Update on first responders
The Marion County Emergency Operations Center released on update on how COVID-19 is impacting first responders.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department: 25 officers have tested positive; 16 have recovered, been cleared and returned to work.
Indianapolis Fire Department: 27 firefighters have tested positive; 19 have recovered, been cleared and returned to work.
Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services: Eight providers have tested positive; six have recovered, been cleared and returned to work.
