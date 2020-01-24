Nancy Van Note Chism will lead a discussion about her new biography, “Picking Cotton on the Way to Church,” a book about the life and work of Father Boniface Hardin, a Benedictine monk and co-founder of Martin University, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Center for Black Literature and Culture at Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.
Other panelists include attorney Fay Williams, Sean L. Huddleston, Martin University president, Thomas Brown, host of radio show Harambee, and Clete Ladd, executive director and founder of MALE, Incorporated Rites of Passage Facilitation.
Chism is also the chair of the Martin University Board of Trustees.
Space is limited. To attend, RSVP at eventbrite.com by Jan. 30.
“Picking Cotton on the Way to Church” is available in the Basile History Market at the Indiana Historical Society. A newly processed Father Boniface Hardin Collection is now available at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.