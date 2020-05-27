Marion County will begin phase three of the reopening plan, which will allow more industries and houses of worship to operate at a higher capacity, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced in a May 27 press conference.
Starting June 1, restaurants will be able to operate at 50% capacity, including indoor seating options. Gyms and non-contact sports facilities will also be able to operate at 50% capacity, as long as exercise equipment is spaced out by at least 10 feet, and staff must wear face masks. Hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors will be allowed to open by appointment only, and both staff and patrons will be required to wear a face mask. Non-essential retail businesses will now be able to open at 75% capacity.
Houses of worship can operate at 50% capacity indoors, and those older than 2 years old must wear a face mask. There is no limit on how many people can attend outdoor services. Campgrounds and summer day camps will be allowed to open as long as social distancing is enforced.
Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, said the numbers support this next phase of reopening, citing a decrease in emergency room visits, hospitalizations, deaths and positive COVID-19 tests over the past month.
“Please wear a face covering while in public,” Caine said during the press conference. “Do the personal things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones. Practice frequent handwashing, stay 6 feet apart and practice social distancing.”
Caine explained public gatherings are limited to 50 people or fewer, but recommends those who are immunocompromised, have underlying health issues or are older than 65 stay home as much as possible.
“Stay safe out there, do the right thing,” Caine urged. “Be patriotic.”
Throughout the third phase, movie theaters, live entertainment venues, bars and nightclubs will remain closed. Caine said these businesses will not reopen until the fourth phase.
Hogsett announced the city is rolling out a new initiative to provide masks for Indianapolis families. By visiting indy.gov/masks, you can request washable, reusable masks for you and your family. Hogsett said they hope to begin delivering the masks within the next 30 days, with the help of community partnerships that will include pickup locations throughout the city.
“We earned these steps to reopen, now we must do our part to keep Indianapolis open,” Hogsett said. Regarding those who don’t believe COVID-19 is a threat or that masks are unnecessary, Hogsett said, “you’re simply wrong.”
Paul Babcock, director of the Office of Public Health and Safety, said the masks are coming from a United States-based source which has yet to be finalized. The office is currently negotiating the best price for the city and ensuring they have access to the amount of masks needed to support the need in Indianapolis.
While the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Indianapolis has decreased, Caine also reminded people about testing sites at Warren Central High School and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Caine is confident the new testing sites will help the health department meet its testing benchmarks. There is now an added emphasis on contact tracing and active case monitoring. Compared to other states, she said, Indiana is making significant progress in the fight against COVID-19.
While Hogsett has been a bit more cautious than Gov. Eric Holcomb when it comes to his reopening plan, he is confident his plan will keep Indianapolis residents safe.
“We will get through this,” Hogsett said. “Get a mask and wear a mask. [This weekend] was a stark reminder of why we’re taking these precautions. Our nation’s flag flew at half-staff to memorialize an unprecedented 100,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19. That is a staggering number.”
Contact staff writer Breanna Cooper at 317-762-7848. Follow her on Twitter @BreannaNCooper.
