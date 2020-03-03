Growing up, Lossie Davis always knew she would be in law enforcement.
Several of her aunts, uncles and her stepfather all worked in the fire department, police department or the military, and Davis was always inspired by their service.
“I knew at an early age that I had a servant’s heart,” Davis said. “I wanted to serve God’s people in whatever capacity I could.”
Davis has been working as a police officer for 29 years, and earlier this year, she became the first African American woman to be named assistant chief of police for the Southport Police Department.
“I was shocked. I was truly humbled and honored to be accepted to this position,” Davis said. “I didn’t apply. God will put you in positions that you don’t even apply for. God doesn’t call to qualify, he qualifies the call.”
While Davis has dedicated her professional life to serving the community, her faith has guided her through every facet in her life, including the death of her 17-year-old son, JaRon. He was shot and killed at a basketball camp in Tennessee in 2011.
Davis remembers the first call she took following her son’s death was a homicide — the teenage victim bearing a striking resemblance to her son. With the stresses of her daily work on top of her grief for her son, Davis began isolating herself and began struggling with suicidal ideation.
One early morning in September 2011, Davis decided she’d had enough. She had every intention of taking her own life until, she said, God spoke to her. Heeding what she believes to be divine intervention, Davis called a suicide hotline, a decision that ultimately saved her life.
“Had I not obeyed the call when I was on the brink at 3:30 in the morning, I wouldn’t be here,” Davis said. “I felt like I was never going to be normal again. … God had to show me that no matter what, he is the only one that can take life and give life.”
After this, Davis started going to counseling, and advises any police officer who is having trouble handling the mental toll that comes with the job to do the same.
“A lot of times, we try to deal with it on our own,” she said. “I was worried people would think I was crazy and I would lose my job. … Just because we’re police doesn’t mean we’re exempt from crime. God spoke to me vividly and told me ‘trauma is not your fault, but healing is your responsibility.’ How am I going to heal? By getting help, by going to counseling.”
While the pain of losing a child is one Davis said will never go away, she is moving forward. As the new assistant chief, she knows she faces adversity, but she’s ready to tackle it head-on.
“[The position] carries a lot as far as expectations,” Davis said. “People want to see how I handle adversity, and you can’t advance without adversity. … Some people are going to accept me, some aren’t. But that’s not going to stop me from doing my job. I have an oath to uphold. I’m going to do it with humility, integrity and character.”
