Gubernatorial debate

The Indianapolis Recorder is proud to partner with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, NAACP and African American Coalition of Indianapolis to present a gubernatorial candidate forum.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Democratic candidate Dr. Woody Myers will debate issues important to Hoosiers.
Moderators will be Breanca Merritt, director of the Center for Research on Inclusion and Social Policy at IUPUI and Tina Cosby, Community Affairs director at Radio One and host of Community Connection.
The forum will livestream at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 on the IAC Wellness Group Facebook page.
