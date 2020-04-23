Indiana Black Expo (IBE) has canceled all 50th anniversary events and the Circle City Classic in response to COVID-19 concerns. In a press release, organizers said the cancellations stemmed from IBE’s mission of protecting the safety of attendees.
“Advancing our mission - being a voice and vehicle for the social and economic advancement of the African American community over the last 50 years - includes our responsibility to protect the health and safety of those who attend our traditional community engagement programs and events,” the release read. “Under the current pandemic circumstances and with the concurrence of our Board of Directors, we are canceling all IBE events that invite physical public gatherings in 2020.”
While those events include concerts and the Circle City Classic parade, IBE hopes to still offer business and educational conferences online.
