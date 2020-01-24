Colts owner Jim Irsay donated $25,000 to the GoFundMe page set up for Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place, a team spokesperson confirmed.
That amount represents half of the goal for Kountry Kitchen, which was devastated by a fire earlier this month.
Kountry Kitchen also collected about $20,000 on Jan. 21, according to WISH-TV, when volunteers asked drivers for donations.
