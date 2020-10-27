Indy Black Chamber of Commerce and Comcast are offering grants to Black-owned businesses in Indianapolis that experienced economic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Indy Black Chamber will distribute a total of $40,000 in grants to help sustain the Black business community.
Business owners can apply at www.indybcc.org until Nov. 1. Selected candidates will be contacted no later than Nov. 15.
The purpose of Indy Black Chamber of Commerce is to assist small businesses develop, grow and sustain by providing mentorship, seminars and networking opportunities.
For more information on Indy Black Chamber of Commerce, visit the website.
