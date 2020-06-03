Mayor Joe Hogsett announced no curfew would be in place June 3 or June 4, but will be reinstated over the weekend.
“After a difficult weekend, Indianapolis has experienced three days of peaceful protest that has powerfully contributed to a national conversation on our criminal justice system,” Hogsett said in a statement. “To the men and women of IMPD [Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department]: thank you for protecting First Amendment rights, under difficult conditions, as our community wrestles with necessary change. And to those who have chosen the path of nonviolent protest – we see you, we hear you, and we will work with you over the coming days, weeks, and months.”
After a night of violence that left two dead on May 29, Hogsett imposed a curfew of 8 p.m. for May 30, which lasted through the morning of June 3. June 2, however, the curfew started at 9 p.m. Despite the curfews, protesters still marched through downtown Indianapolis June 1 and June 2, calling for justice in the deaths of George Floyd and Deasjon Reed.
Hogsett has not announced what time the curfew will begin to be enforced June 5.
