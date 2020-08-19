Gov. Eric Holcomb announced $61 million will be awarded to numerous schools throughout the state to aid in connectivity, devices and resources. The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund, which are funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was announced during a press conference Aug. 19.
“Indiana’s students, parents and teachers have worked hard to adapt to the challenges COVID-19 has brought to education,” Holcomb said. “These emergency funds will enable Hoosier students to be more successful with remote learning. Some families will now worry less about internet connectivity, more students will have access to the technology needed at home, and more educators will have the necessary devices to teach remotely.”
Recipients – which included 1,366 schools, 64 public charter schools, and 124 non-public schools – submitted plans for how they would spend the money, including the purchase of new devices for students and teachers and mi-fi devices with subscription plans for families who don’t have reliable internet connection at home.
Money will also help fund specialized training to support families and students with special needs, English learners and to provide social and emotion learning resources during remote learning.
The applications received were evaluated by the Indiana Department of Education, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the Indiana State Board of Education.
You can find the full list of recipients here.
