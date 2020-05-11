Gov. Eric Holcomb will give a press conference with updates on the COVID-19 pandemic at 2:30 p.m.
He will be joined by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
Find Recorder coverage of COVID-19 here.
Watch:
https://livestream.com/accounts/18256195/events/9054752/player?width=960&height=540&enableInfoAndActivity=true&defaultDrawer=feed&autoPlay=true&mute=false
