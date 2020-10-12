The 2021 Final Four Jam will have a drive-thru giveaway 7-10 a.m. Oct. 13 on Monument Circle. The first 1,000 will receive a commemorative poster, buff, hand sanitizer and phone wallet. Items will be given to individuals inside of vehicles. Walk-ups aren’t permitted. Distribution staff will follow current guidelines, wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
Distribution will be at the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle. Entry will be on Meridian Street from the north or south. The interior lane will be the distribution line.
Taste the world
Savor the International Marketplace features 25 restaurants offering a 10% discount from now through Oct. 25. Without leaving Indianapolis, diners can eat authentic foods from countries such as China, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Vietnam, Greece, Haitian, Yemen and more.
For a list of participating restaurants, visit savortheinternationalmarketplace.com.
Communiversity Celebration
Martin University will have the fall Communiversity Celebration through Oct. 16. The weeklong event will feature fun, food and informational event for students and community members. Activities will be virtual and onsite.
Events schedule:
10 am.-4 p.m. Oct. 13 — Eskenazi Health food giveaway. Register for fall classes.
2-3:30 p.m.Oct. 14 — Virtual returning student orientation
Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 15 — Virtual open house and Prior Learning Assessment workshop
Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 16 —Virtual lunch and learn: Learn the basics of online learning.
For more information, visit Martin.edu/fallfest or call 317-917-4792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.