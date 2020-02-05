The deadline for bills to go from the Indiana Senate to the House of Representatives — and vice versa — is past.
Senate Bill 449, which toughens penalties for juveniles in certain cases, passed out of the Senate with a 31-18 vote and now moves to the House.
The bill, introduced by Republican Sen. Erin Houchin of District 47, would allow for children as young as 12 who are charged with murder, kidnapping, rape or robbery with a deadly weapon — or attempting to commit those crimes — to be held in the department of corrections for up to six years.
Senate Bill 436, which was seen as retaliation against interim Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, did not get a vote on the Senate floor.
The bill, authored by Republican Sen. Michael Young of District 35, would have allowed the Indiana Attorney General to appoint a special prosecutor to pursue cases that county prosecutors chose to not go after. Mears recently announced his office won’t prosecute simple marijuana possession.
