Indianapolis received a $7 million investment from JPMorgan Chase for a five-year, career readiness program for Indianapolis youth. The New Skills Ready Network will help underserved students gain access to higher education and work experience to lead to high-wage jobs in the future.
Partners include Indianapolis Public Schools, Ivy Tech Community College Central Indiana, IUPUI, Ascend Indiana and Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet as part of the Indianapolis New Skills Ready Network.
“This partnership will support our effort to ensure all career academy pathways at IPS are high quality and that students have the support they need to succeed,” said Aleesia Johnson, IPS superintendent. “It also will increase the number of district teachers who are credentialed and trained to teach college-level coursework.”
Indianapolis is one of six cities to receive career readiness investments.
