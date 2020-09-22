Nonprofit organizations interested in being included in the Get on Board 2020 Nonprofit Guide from Leadership Indianapolis can apply by completing this form by Sept. 23.
The Get on Board 2020 Nonprofit Guide helps connect local nonprofits with volunteers interested in leadership opportunities. The guide will be posted on the Leadership Indianapolis website so volunteers may access it year-round. Leadership Indianapolis also will offer skill development workshops throughout October.
In order to assist nonprofits — many of which have been hit hard by COVID-19 — the registration fee to be listed in the guide has been waived. Instead, Leadership Indianapolis will offer one complimentary registration that can be applied to any Get on Board 2020 workshop in October.
