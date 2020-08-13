Indianapolis Housing Agency residents will be able to make payment arrangements rather than face eviction, thanks to a policy passed by the agency’s board.
The state has had a moratorium on evictions since late March, but Gov. Eric Holcomb has not extended it past Aug. 14. That means potentially thousands of renters could face eviction if they aren’t able to work out a plan with their landlord or get rent assistance.
IHA Executive Director John Hall said the agency’s new policy should last through the end of the year or until the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
“We understand that the pandemic has particularly impacted our residents, who may struggle with income,” Hall said in a statement. “This emergency policy will allow the agency to give residents another opportunity to catch up on their rent obligations and prevent eviction.”
Indianapolis has its own rent assistance program that is separate from the state’s, but the city had to turn off the application process shortly after it opened because of high demand. There is currently a waitlist at indyrent.org.
The IHA — Indiana’s largest housing authority — provides more than 10,000 low-income families, seniors and families with disabilities access to affordable housing in 15 IHA communities.
